Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
31.05.24
15:40 Uhr
119,48 Euro
-0,24
-0,20 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 15:14
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly Clark Partners With Ronald McDonald House Charities - Latin America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation:

Inspired by our global goal of advancing the well-being of 1 billion people in vulnerable and underserved communities, we recently partnered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Latin America. Our team volunteered in seven countries through our regional volunteer program, Changemakers. 150 employees connected with RMHC children and families, impacting more than 800 people.

Thank you, Kimberly-Clark Latin America! This partnership reflects our purpose of Better Care for a Better World.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
