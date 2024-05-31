Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Listing of RTB Token on NSAVx.com and Latest Exchange Metrics

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the listing of the RTB Token on its NSAVx https://nsavx.com/ Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX).

Key Information on RTB Token Listing:

• Network: Ethereum

• Contract Address: 0x055999B83f9cADE9E3988A0f34Ef72817566800D

• Creation: Migration from BBS to RTB on May 23, 2024

• Decimals: 18

• DEX Quote: https://www.dextools.io/app/en/ether/pair-explorer/0x71c63d9ab4e8922803deaa02278577f883404a8a?t=1717070770300

The RTB Token https://www.rtb.io is set to list on NSAVx.com on May 31, 2024, with the formal listing cross-time to be announced to all whitelist exchange members and via all social media platforms before its launch.

Highlights from RTB Press Release, May 30, 2024 (Source: Roundtable.io)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Eyal Hertzog, Web3 visionary and DeFi pioneer, and James Heckman, a digital media pioneer, have collaborated to launch the first comprehensive, enterprise-level Web3 platform, Roundtable (RTB.io). The platform, live after four years of development, hosts top industry brands and was unveiled today at Consensus '24 in Austin.

Roundtable aims to unite premium brands on a single Web3 SaaS platform, offering a robust array of features, tools, social incentives, and distribution assets. Major media partners such as TheStreet, and prominent blockchain thought leaders like Mario Nawfal, Scott Melker, Aaron and Austin Arnold, George Tung, and Bitcoin Magazine are already part of the platform. RTB's blockchain backbone ensures protection against deplatforming, secures data, guarantees audience ownership, and ensures fair compensation based on genuine engagement. It is designed to withstand challenges such

as governmental censorship.

RTB's unique approach integrates multiple features, partnerships, and technologies to deliver a cohesive experience. Unlike Web2 platforms, RTB facilitates dedicated business owners for each community, fostering a harmonious environment for thought leaders, brands, and voices, accountable to their constituents.

Key Figures:

• Eyal Hertzog: Co-founder of Bancor, creator of the original DeFi protocol

(AMM), and the first social video network, MetaCafe.

• James Heckman: Creator of Rivals.com, Scout.com, and Myspace's social ad model. He led the team that built Hulu's business model and founded the largest major- media ad platform at Arena (NYSE).

RTB's mission is to reshape the media ecosystem, empowering independent creators through market principles and collaborative engagement.

James Heckman, CEO of RTB stated: "Today's centralized media ecosystem extracts value from independent creators through censorship, deplatforming, and predatory monetization. RTB aims to create a professional media environment centered on collaborative engagement, driven by market principles."

NSAV released the following statement, "We first announced the RTB launch at the DNA house event at Consensus and we are honored that Eyal and his team have selected NSAVx.com as the first CEX to list the RTB token. With our customer base now exceeding 4 million users and over 500,000 active daily users, we believe the RTB token will be a significant addition to our platform."

About RTB Token: The DeWeb/BBS platform has been rebranded to Roundtable (representing major media and big-brand influencers and journalists operating on a single platform), following approval from the DAO, and BBS to RTB, which is the simplified token brand, ticker symbol and acronym. Together, the two experienced teams have combined the best of both worlds, world-class Web3 with world-class media distribution,

operations, monetization and major media brands.

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide

range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

For further information please contact NSAVx.com at hello@nsavxmail.com

