Chinese wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan says it wants to invest around $197. 5 million to increase its stake in Maxeon from 22. 39% to at least 50. 1%. A Maxeon spokesperson told pv magazine that the plan would place the company in a solid financial position. TCL Zhonghuan has revealed a plan to become a majority shareholder of Singapore-based solar module manufacturer Maxeon. The Chinese company said it would finalize the deal through a number of financial transactions, including the issuance of convertible bonds and additional shares via private placement. TCL Zhonghuan said it aims to use ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...