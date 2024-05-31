Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. Announces New Internal Plastic Coating Facility

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. (TSC), a leader in steel tubular processing and drill pipe manufacturing, is proud to announce the installation of a state-of-the-art internal plastic coating (IPC) line at its Miller Road plant in Northeast Houston. This significant investment reinforces TSC's commitment to innovation and customer service excellence in the oil and gas industry.



The new IPC line, expected to be operational in early 2025, will enhance the performance and longevity of our customers' pipe used in the most demanding drilling, completion, and transportation environments. The line will initially be able to apply coating to tubulars ranging from 2.375" to 12.750" in both Range 2 and Range 3. The IPC line will employ advanced technology to apply a uniform and durable powder coating throughout the internal diameter of the pipe. By integrating this process within our operations, TSC gains greater control over the coating schedule, thus enabling us to offer our customers reduced operational interruptions. This move also allows TSC to fully control its quality standards. TSC's process will allow customers to select a highly specialized IPC product capable of withstanding modern-day drilling fluid requirements for improved flow rate and productivity.

About Texas Steel Conversion:

Texas Steel Conversion (TSC) is a Houston-based company specializing in the manufacturing and processing of high-quality steel tubular products for the oil and gas industry for over 48 years. TSC focuses on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

