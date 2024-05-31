Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ngenic AB (publ) receives observation status

Today May 31, 2024, Ngenic AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information on the Company's financial position. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Ngenic AB (publ) (NGENIC, ISIN code SE0015812573, order book ID 222460) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.