Broad Arrow Auctions: Masterwork of Design - 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé Headlines an Impressive Roster of Early Consignments for the 2024 Broad Arrow Monterey Auction

Masterwork of Design - 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop CoupéHeadlines an Impressive Roster of Early Consignments for the 2024 Broad Arrow Monterey Auction

May 31, 2024 - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to announce it will present an outstanding design icon of remarkable and enduring beauty, the 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé by Figoni et Falaschi, estimated at $6,500,000 - $8,500,000. The stunning masterwork of Art Deco-inspired design was ordered new by gentleman race driver and banker Antoine Schumann to replace his Bugatti Type 50. Sold to Schumann by Luigi Chinetti for the sum of 165,000 francs, this is the only Figoni et Falaschi Teardrop Coupé built on the T150 C Lago Spéciale chassis. A special-order body with unique features specified by Schumann, and a class winner at the 1948 Belgian Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Spa, chassis 90034 certainly has known provenance with ownership by prominent French collectors.

Caroline Cassini, Car Specialist and Brand Ambassador for Broad Arrow Auctions states, "We are thrilled to present such a beautiful and seminal accomplishment of automotive design at our flagship auction at the Monterey Jet Center this August. This Talbot-Lago is a standalone example of the pinnacle of pre-war Art Deco design and perhaps what makes this example so impressive is its early life as a highly competitive and successful race car as well as its continuous chain of ownership and provenance from new."

In recent years, the Talbot-Lago was treated to a thorough and exacting restoration by restorers RM Auto Restorations, who conducted a ground-up restoration on the Teardrop Coupe. The body was refinished in a deep luminous black, while the original tobacco leather was renewed in the same shade and the original wood trim was kept and refinished. The car was extraordinarily complete, so virtually all body panels remain original. The original, matching numbers engine and mechanical components were fastidiously reconditioned. After the passing of its previous owner Mr. John O'Quinn in October 2009, chassis 90034 was sold to its current owner in 2010. For the past fourteen years, this deeply historic automobile with its ground-breaking coachwork of timeless beauty has been part of and curated by an important collection on the West Coast of the United States. Highly original and authentic, in exceptional restored condition, it has a continuous and unbroken history of ownership since its inception in September 1938 when ordered by Antoine Schumann. This is a car that makes memories, a car that stays with you.

Broad Arrow Auctions is also pleased to announce a date change for this year's Monterey auction as, for the first time, the Hagerty Motorlux event will serve as the backdrop for a selected offering of approximately 50 cars to be auctioned on Wednesday evening, the 14th, with the auction beginning at 6:30 pm. The auction will continue Thursday, the 15th with the sale beginning at 3:00 pm. Please visit the Broad Arrow websitefor additional information on the upcoming auction and to purchase Motorlux tickets directly, please visit the Motorlux websitedirectly.

Photo Credits: Studio photography courtesy of Ted7/Alex Sims, outdoor photography courtesy of Robin Adams

