TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Announces Live Broadcast of Walking in the Faith 1st Annual 2-Day Amateur Boxing Tournament on VuMe Live PPV

Jr. Olympic Boxers ready to compete pre-Olympics Grad Prairie Texas

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPTW), a trailblazer in technology and telecommunications is thrilled to announce that it will broadcast the "Walking in Faith Overcoming Fear" 1st Annual 2-Day Amateur Boxing Tournament live on its VuMe Live PPV web TV platform www.vumeliveppv.com. The tournament will take place on Saturday, June 1st, starting at 12 PM Central Time, and Sunday, June 2nd, starting at 1 PM Central Time in Grand Prairie, Texas.

This exciting event will feature top amateur boxers from across the nation, culminating in Sunday's competition with members of the U.S. Jr. Olympic Boxing Team. Their participation promises to deliver high-level, exhilarating matches that boxing fans won't want to miss.

The tournament will be available for live viewing on VuMe Live PPV at www.vumeliveppv.com for just $14.99. This Pay-Per-View option allows fans from around the world to enjoy the action-packed event from the comfort of their homes.

"TPT Global Tech is excited to bring the Walking in the Faith Amateur Boxing Tournament to a global audience through our VuMe Live PPV platform," said Roy Foreman, President of TPT Media and Entertainment Boxing Division. "We are committed to delivering high-quality, live sporting events, and this tournament is a perfect example of the kind of thrilling content we aim to provide to our viewers. The inclusion of U.S. Jr. Olympic Boxing Team members makes this an unmissable event for all boxing enthusiasts."

Stephen J. Thomas III, CEO of TPT Global Tech, added, "Our mission at TPT Global Tech is to leverage technology to bring people closer to the events and content they love. Broadcasting this tournament live on VuMe Live PPV allows us to support amateur boxing and provide fans worldwide with access to premier sporting events. We are excited to showcase the talent and dedication of these athletes."

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ujwNSkBGr0E

For more information about the event and to purchase the Pay-Per-View access, please visit www.vumeliveppv.com.

