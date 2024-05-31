JinkoSolar says it has achieved a 33. 24% efficiency rating for its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells, confirmed by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Chinese solar module producer JinkoSolar said it has achieved a 33. 24% power conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on n-type wafers. The company said the results have been certified by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the CAS. In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 32. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...