Pieno Zvaigzdes: Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždes for the three months of 2024

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždes in the first three months of 2024 was EUR 45.6 million, or 0.2% lower than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2023 was EUR 45.7 million). EBITDA in the first three months of 2024 was EUR 3.9 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 4.6 million a year ago. In the first three months of 2024, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.2 million. In the first three months of 2023, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.8 million.

