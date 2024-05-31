Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
Stuttgart
31.05.24
13:02 Uhr
0,890 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
31.05.2024
KR1 Plc - Total Voting Rights

KR1 Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

Friday, 31 May 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, KR1 plc announces that, as at 31 May 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 177,369,520 ordinary shares of 0.19p each ("Ordinary Shares") and the Company held 363,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, as at 31 May 2024, the total number of voting rights for ordinary shareholders in the Company was 177,006,520. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44(0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


