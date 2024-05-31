Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 17:48
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 May 2024, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 84,169,605 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END


© 2024 PR Newswire
