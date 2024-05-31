A-1 Broadcast: Chef James Briscione Shares Tips to Celebrate Summer with Unique Eats and Treats On TipsOnTv

Cookbook Author on Making Every Party a Success

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Looking for the ingredients for a fantastic summer or July 4th party or any summertime event for that matter? Then check out these ideas from Chef James Briscione, author of numerous cookbooks. James and his wife, Brooke Parkhurst, are also the owners of an award-winning restaurant on the Gulf Coast. Make this a summer that every neighbor, friend and relative will remember for years.

GREAT NUTRITION FOR SUMMER

Make sure to get plenty of protein. A great way to do that is by making a refreshing smoothie bowl with Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder. Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder blends effortlessly with those favorite foods, adding a protein boost without compromising the authentic flavor of the dish. This Summer Protein Smoothie Bowl recipe is easy to make. Blend frozen mangos, strawberries, raspberries, and almond milk with Isopure's Unflavored Zero Carb Protein Powder, which has 25 grams of protein in each scoop, and serve with your favorite toppings for a high-protein treat. For more information, visit www.theisopurecompany.com.

A FAVORITE SUMMER OBSESSION

Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit is the perfect sweet and refreshing snack. Zespri kiwis are grown for taste. They are so sweet, refreshing, and juicy; perfect for a hot day. They are also incredibly versatile. Try them on their own or chopped up in salsa or on a sweet fruit tart. Zespri kiwis are packed with feel-good nutrition with more than 20 vitamins and minerals and 100% of daily vitamin C. Visit www.zespri.com to learn more about their obsession with growing the best-tasting kiwis and where to find some nearby. Available at most retailers and Instacart.

SUGGESTION FOR COOLING OFF

Circle K has become "America's Thirst Stop" in part because of its delicious Poplar Pop and Froster offerings, and there is a special deal this summer. From now through August, participating Circle K stores are offering Polar Pop and Froster of any size up to 44 ounces for just 79 cents, plus, after joining their membership program, Inner Circle, get additional savings on thousands of beverages at over 6,000 locations. Stay refreshed and hydrated this summer with Circle K. For more information, visit www.circlek.com.

POST|VIDEO

