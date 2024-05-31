Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

31 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 536.034p. The highest price paid per share was 541.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 531.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,801,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,715,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

973

533.600

16:08:03

333

534.000

16:06:00

769

534.000

16:06:00

93

534.200

16:04:25

1101

534.200

16:04:25

35

534.400

16:00:34

600

534.400

16:00:34

611

534.400

16:00:34

537

534.600

15:59:46

611

534.600

15:59:46

31

534.600

15:59:46

1227

533.600

15:55:19

1144

533.800

15:54:02

1065

533.800

15:49:29

1179

533.600

15:47:05

1190

533.600

15:47:05

675

533.600

15:41:13

334

533.600

15:41:13

131

533.600

15:41:13

474

534.200

15:37:15

707

534.200

15:37:15

1090

534.400

15:33:00

1235

534.200

15:31:04

1150

533.600

15:26:29

398

534.200

15:22:33

866

534.200

15:22:33

20

534.200

15:22:33

1175

534.200

15:19:19

1225

534.200

15:14:27

424

534.200

15:13:13

1262

534.600

15:10:27

1256

534.600

15:07:04

1290

535.000

15:03:07

1239

535.400

15:01:24

551

535.800

14:58:39

102

535.800

14:58:39

101

535.800

14:58:39

297

535.800

14:58:39

47

535.800

14:58:39

1194

536.600

14:55:38

76

536.800

14:51:47

1109

536.800

14:51:47

721

537.000

14:49:15

458

537.000

14:49:15

804

537.400

14:45:26

386

537.400

14:45:26

1212

537.800

14:45:09

525

538.000

14:41:54

754

538.000

14:41:54

317

537.400

14:39:58

80

537.400

14:39:58

1100

537.400

14:39:58

78

537.400

14:39:58

493

536.400

14:32:28

413

536.400

14:32:28

183

536.400

14:32:28

23

536.600

14:30:13

210

536.600

14:30:13

415

536.600

14:30:13

611

536.600

14:30:13

331

536.800

14:30:13

972

536.800

14:30:13

57

537.200

14:25:04

1100

537.200

14:25:04

745

537.000

14:17:55

15

537.000

14:17:55

459

537.000

14:17:55

1072

537.000

14:14:22

1256

538.000

14:05:44

304

537.800

14:01:06

792

537.800

14:01:06

1224

538.600

13:57:28

1276

537.200

13:49:38

1081

537.800

13:47:25

1113

535.800

13:41:00

1076

535.800

13:34:31

1203

535.800

13:33:55

1041

533.600

13:28:04

243

533.600

13:27:37

1226

532.600

13:21:54

391

532.800

13:17:42

611

532.800

13:17:42

1191

532.000

13:04:31

1208

532.200

12:55:23

319

531.800

12:45:07

574

531.800

12:45:07

406

531.800

12:45:07

1064

531.800

12:36:11

438

531.800

12:32:29

795

531.800

12:32:29

541

532.400

12:17:02

739

532.400

12:17:02

834

534.600

12:07:13

388

534.600

12:07:13

1206

534.000

12:00:32

1146

533.600

11:51:57

711

531.600

11:41:41

514

531.600

11:41:41

914

531.400

11:31:39

268

531.400

11:31:39

42

531.400

11:31:39

1104

533.800

11:23:00

33

533.800

11:23:00

173

533.800

11:23:00

1140

534.600

11:17:16

1218

535.200

11:08:01

1205

535.200

10:57:42

1062

535.600

10:53:13

1286

537.200

10:44:20

1244

537.400

10:36:48

341

537.600

10:31:47

122

537.600

10:31:47

669

537.600

10:31:47

769

538.400

10:22:53

441

538.400

10:22:53

1213

538.600

10:16:23

357

538.600

10:11:10

563

538.600

10:11:10

178

538.600

10:11:10

792

538.400

10:09:20

410

538.400

10:09:20

29

538.400

10:09:20

1202

538.600

09:58:58

1245

539.200

09:50:43

406

539.000

09:47:43

822

539.000

09:47:43

312

538.200

09:38:38

855

538.200

09:38:38

139

539.200

09:33:07

939

539.200

09:33:07

1087

539.400

09:29:10

1228

539.400

09:20:20

1044

538.000

09:13:31

238

538.000

09:13:31

525

536.400

09:08:28

564

536.400

09:08:28

1073

536.200

09:01:34

1231

536.000

08:56:12

1243

536.200

08:51:04

1076

536.600

08:45:00

1233

537.600

08:35:26

446

538.600

08:31:44

790

538.600

08:31:44

1312

541.400

08:27:18

1237

541.600

08:20:43

1011

540.200

08:15:03

1266

539.400

08:11:09

995

539.800

08:07:14

282

539.800

08:07:14

1114

540.800

08:03:43

1140

540.400

08:01:43


