Groupe Casino: Disposal of 90 stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail France

Disposal of 90 stores to Groupement

Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail France

Paris, 31 May 2024

Following the agreements reached on 24 January 2024, with Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail France and as well as on 8 February 2024, with Carrefour to sell a combined total of 287 stores, Casino Group announces today the sale of 90 stores1. The disposals of the remaining 76 stores will occur on 1 July 2024.

This transaction is based on an enterprise value of the stores sold of 345 million euros.

It is reminded that Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail France have undertaken to:

take over all the employment contracts of employees assigned to the transferred stores and service stations, in accordance with article L. 1224-1 of the French Labour Code, and;

maintain, for employees assigned to the stores, the provisions and benefits resulting from the Casino collective statutes for a minimum period of 15 months from the date of completion of the transfer2.

Groupement les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail France have also undertaken to encourage group Casino employees to apply for available positions, or to offer them the chance to become store managers.

The Casino group would like to thank all employees for their commitment to serving the Group throughout their careers. They contributed to making the Casino brand loved and recognized by customers.

1 Groupement Les Mousquetaires: 54 supermarkets, 1 hypermarket, 1 Leader Price; Auchan Retail France: 25 supermarkets, 9 hypermarkets

2 Barring more favorable benefits applicable to transferred employees and/or negotiation of a substitution agreement under articles L. 2261-14 et seq. of the French Labor Code