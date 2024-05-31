Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EM50 | ISIN: CA53951J1066 | Ticker-Symbol: E26
Frankfurt
31.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,180 Euro
-0,003
-1,64 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2024 | 18:06
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LNG Energy Group Corp.: LNG Energy Group Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2024. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 97% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated April 29, 2024).

As a result:

  • MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company.
  • The number of directors was set at six with the following nominees elected as directors: Pablo Navarro, Michael Galego, Jeff Agosta, Alfred Holcomb, Stan Jumper and David Lawler.
  • The Company's Equity Incentive Plan was re-approved.
  • The special resolution with respect to the size of the board of directors of the Company was approved.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

For more information, please see below:

Website:
www.lngenergygroup.com

Investor Relations:
James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com
Telephone: 205-835-0676

Find us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lng-energy-group-inc/
Instagram: @lngenergygroup
X: @LNGEnergyCorp


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.