LNG Energy Group Corp.: LNG Energy Group Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2024. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 97% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated April 29, 2024).



As a result:

MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company.

The number of directors was set at six with the following nominees elected as directors: Pablo Navarro, Michael Galego, Jeff Agosta, Alfred Holcomb, Stan Jumper and David Lawler.

The Company's Equity Incentive Plan was re-approved.

The special resolution with respect to the size of the board of directors of the Company was approved.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

