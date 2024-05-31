Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
31.05.2024
Albertsons Companies' Denver Division Supports Vail Veterans Program

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Albertsons Companies:

Photo courtesy of Vail Veterans Program

Each year, Albertsons Companies' Denver Division holds a fundraiser to support various veterans' non-profits, including the Vail Veterans Program (VVP). This incredible organization brings severely wounded veterans, their families, as well as hospital medical staff to the mountains in Vail, Colorado to provide impactful outdoor healing and rehabilitation. The service members participate in everything from skiing in winter to white water rafting in the summer. Since 2015, our Denver Division has donated over $250,000 to VVP, helping bring emotional healing and improving the lives of hundreds of wounded service members and their families.

"I am only seven months post-injury and extremely grateful for this program. I didn't realize how impactful getting out and embracing life again would be for me. This week helped me prove to myself that I can still be physically active, and we had a chance to reconnect as a family."
- David Simmons, US Army CW22 and Summer Family Program Participant

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

