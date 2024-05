Kyte Broking Limited Announces Invitation to Voluntary Tender to Certain Holders of [Ozon Holdings Plc - ISIN: US69269l1044, Bloomberg: Ozon US]

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR DISTRIBUTION ONLY TO, AND IS DIRECTED SOLELY AT, PERSONS WHO ARE CATEGORISED AS PROFESSIONAL CLIENTS OR ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES UNDER THE RULES OF THE UK FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY AND THE LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLICABLE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM FROM TIME TO TIME (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "ELIGIBLE SELLERS").

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED ONLY AT ELIGIBLE SELLERS AND MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT ELIGIBLE SELLERS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS INVITATION RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO ELIGIBLE SELLERS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH ELIGIBLE SELLERS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR USE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, BY, IN, INTO, FROM OR TO ANY JURISDICTION OR PERSON WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF LAW OR REGULATION OR WOULD OTHERWISE BE UNLAWFUL.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 /

THIS INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER WILL EXPIRE AT 16:00 UTC ON 21 JUNE 2024.

Kyte Broking Limited is inviting certain holders ("Holders") of Ozon Holdings PLC American depositary shares (ISIN: US69269L1044; Bloomberg: OZON US) ("Shares") to tender for the sale of up to 1,562,500 units of Shares for cash at a purchase price of USD 32 per 1 Share, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Tender Documents specified below.

Tender Documents (available upon request - email: ozon.tender@kytebroking.com)

Tender Memorandum

Tender Acceptance Form

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND IN THE TENDER DOCUMENTATION IS ADDRESSED EXCLUSIVELY TO "ELIGIBLE SELLERS" (AS DEFINED HEREIN) AND THEIR AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS.

SOURCE: Kyte Broking Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com