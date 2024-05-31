Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: 851995 | ISIN: US7134481081
Tradegate
31.05.24
19:22 Uhr
156,80 Euro
-0,64
-0,41 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 19:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frito-Lay North America: A 14,000-Mile Journey: PepsiCo's "Rolling Remembrance" Tribute to Fallen Veterans Concludes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Frito-Lay North America

As National Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, so does PepsiCo's ninth "Rolling Remembrance" event, a 14,000-mile-long American flag relay in support of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

The flag, once previously flown in combat, traveled for more than two months under the watchful eye of 55 Frito-Lay and Pepsi semi-truck drivers - all military veterans themselves - as they crisscrossed the U.S. along their typical delivery routes.

This year, the flag made more than 60 stops at PepsiCo facilities and customer sites, alongside both Frito-Lay and The Quaker Oats Company's headquarters. Each stop allowed PepsiCo employees and community members to pay tribute to heroes who lost their lives, support the families left behind, and recognize the veterans who work at PepsiCo.

In advance of Memorial Day, the relay concluded at PepsiCo's New York headquarters.

Since the inception of Rolling Remembrance in 2015, PepsiCo has awarded over $2 million to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation - providing 320 years' worth of college education to students who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Rolling Remembrance is spearheaded by VALOR, one of PepsiCo's ten employee resource groups. VALOR and its three pillars to serve, connect, and advance are at the heart of how the organization supports veterans, reservists and military spouse employees, providing an important community to come together in shared experiences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
