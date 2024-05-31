The Friedlander Group: Annual Jewish American Heritage Month Commemorated on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / To close out May, a month-long focus on Jewish contributions to the fabric of American life, Congress commemorated Jewish American Heritage Month with their annual celebratory tribute honoring two pillars of the American Jewish community: Malcolm Hoenlein and Eric Gertler. The annual event was coordinated by Project Legacy (https://theprojectlegacy.org/).





"We are saluting two remarkable individuals whose dedication to service and advocacy has left an indelible mark not only on our nation but also on the Jewish community in the United States and beyond" was the refrain heard throughout the two-hour-plus program featuring a bipartisan array of who's who in national affairs.

Members of Congress from both parties attended the event, expressing their support for the Jewish community and achievements, and delivered remarks. Members included: Senators Sherrod Brown, Ben Cardin, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, John Hickenlooper, Tim Kaine, James Lankford, James Risch, Pete Ricketts, Jacky Rosen, Jeanne Shaheen, Brian Schatz, Ron Wyden, Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Brad Schneider.

Malcolm Hoenlein has spent decades in Jewish leadership on the front lines of countless issues that impact world Jewry. Mr. Hoenlein has traveled the world, meeting with world leaders and Jewish communities. His extensive speaking engagements across the United States and abroad on international relations, Israel and Middle East Affairs, and the American Jewish community, have established him as a true luminary in Jewish leadership. Hoenlein's outstanding work for decades as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and as the founding Executive Director of the Greater New York Conference on Soviet Jewry has made Hoenlein's name synonymous with Jewish leadership.

Equally deserving of admiration is Eric Gertler, whose dedication to public service and contributions to the Jewish community has been nothing short of exemplary. Gertler serves as the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. News & World Report, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the discourse on global affairs. His active involvement in various boards, including the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School, Tel Aviv University, and Hebrew University, underscores his commitment to advancing education and fostering international cooperation.

"We are here to celebrate both extraordinary men not only for their accomplishments but also to acknowledge their impact as leaders in their respective communities," said Greg Rosenbaum, program tribute in his closing remarks.

For more information, you may browse https://jewishheritagecelebration.org/2024.html.

Honorees Malcolm Hoenlein & Eric Gertler presented by US Senators Pete Ricketts, Richard Blumenthal

Caption: US Senator Pete Ricketts, Malcolm Hoenlein, US Senator Richard Blumenthal, Eric Gertler, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Greg Rosenbaum, Ezra Friedlander US Senator Cory Booker addressing the participants

US Senator Cory Booker addressing the participants in the Kennedy Caucus Room

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxtjTLdD23M

