ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 19:50
Action Against Hunger: The Art of the Start: How Nonprofits Can Be More Impactful From the Outset

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Action Against Hunger
By Charles E. Owubah

Originally published in Forbes.

From Simon Sinek to Robyn Davidson to Guy Kawasaki, countless leaders, explorers and thinkers have said that starting is the hardest part.

Nike's suggestion to "just do it" may work when you're strapping on sneakers, but it's harder to change your organization or the world. Where do you begin, and how? Here are six things I've learned about starting a new project or initiative or changing how things are done.

Dr. Charles Owubah leads Action Against Hunger USA's executive team in providing leadership and strategic direction.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is a nonprofit leader in the global movement to end hunger, innovating solutions, advocating for change, and reaching 28 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs spanning 55 countries. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

**

Photo by Abel Gichuru

Action Against Hunger health workers greet a grandmother and her grandchild in Kenya. // Photo by Abel Gichuru

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger



View the original press release on accesswire.com

