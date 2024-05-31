Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 21:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LLumin Presents Computerized Maintenance and Asset Management Webinar Series

Participants will learn Newest Strategies Proven to Shrink Mean Time to Repair, Optimize Plant Production and Ensure Safety

Register today for June 4 Webinar and/or Register for the June 12 Webinar

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / LLumin, the premier enterprise asset management and predictive maintenance CMMS+ software provider announces its first two webinars in its series that will give critical insights for Facility/Plant Engineering Managers, Facility/Plant Technical Services Directors, VP/Director of Operations and Plant Managers to make impactful changes and improve their manufacturing plants' bottom line.

Title: Shrink MTTR with Proactive Machine Maintenance

When: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

What Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT / 7:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour

How to Register: Click here to register

Why you should Attend:

Learn which machine parameters and conditions to monitor for the most impactful approach to proactive maintenance management. Discover the operating utilization levels that will create recurring maintenance schedules, or the condition data values to assess risk of failure and see how to create predictive maintenance triggers.

In this webinar, we will look at both these use cases of proactive maintenance and show, using a rules-based approach, how to pre-configure, and therefore plan ahead, what actions to take, what skills to engage, and what resources to incorporate into a given workflow. And you will learn from the experts in computerized maintenance management software how a CMMS can significantly increase levels of communication, improve collaboration with operations, and ultimately reduce costs, and boost overall asset and operations uptime.

Title: Unlock Peak Performance: Mastering CMMS+ and Criteria-Based Maintenance

When: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

What Time: 2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 1 hour

How to Register: Click here to register.

Why you should Attend:
In this webinar, you will learn strategies in how to:

* Reduce maintenance costs by more than 25% with optimized schedules and data-drive insights.

* Boost uptime by 20% on average by automatically preventing breakdowns and ensuring the right work orders are issued at the right time.

* Avoid costly fines (upwards of $ 10k - $20k) with automated compliance checks.

* Improve communication & collaboration with your operations team.

* Slash MTTR levels with proactive maintenance

About LLumin and CMMS+

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the manufacturing and asset management software industry and developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite. CMMS+ manages and protects customers' infrastructure, assets, and their operations. Proven to deliver ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, CMMS+ extends the life of asset lifecycles and enables a higher return on asset investment. The software elevates maintenance results by improving information exchange and collaboration among all internal and external resources. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Harding
Ripple Effect Communications
617-536-8887
valerie@rippleeffectpr.com

SOURCE: LLumin



View the original press release on accesswire.com

