Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - The College of DuPage Board of Trustees approved Dr. Christine M. Hammond as the Interim President of the College during a special board meeting on Thursday, May 30.

Dr. Hammond, who was selected through a national search process, will assume her new responsibilities on July 1 following the retirement of current President Dr. Brian Caputo. Prior to obtaining the role as President in July 2019, Dr. Caputo served two years as Vice President of Administrative Affairs and Chief Financial Officer of the institution.

Board Chair Christine Fenne cited Dr. Hammond's appointment as an important next step in the College's future.

"As we prepare to launch a national search for the College's next president, it is important to establish stable interim leadership to sustain the continued operations of the institution," she said. "Dr. Hammond's range of experience, proven leadership and dedication to higher education will help ensure continuity of service and support for the success of our students as well as faculty and staff."

With more than 40 years of experience in higher education, Dr. Hammond served as President of Mid Michigan College from June 2014 until her retirement in June 2020. During her tenure, Dr. Hammond focused heavily on student success and degree completion, leading the college through the development of 60 academic pathways and expanded student services, including the creation of centers for veterans and career development. Dr. Hammond is credited with strengthening ties between the college and regional manufacturing and economic development groups, spearheading the development and implementation of a shared governance system, and revitalizing Mid Michigan's Harrison campus through a major renovation project. Following her retirement, Dr. Hammond fulfilled two interim leadership positions through The Registry organization. She remains active as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission and serves on the advisory board of CampusWorks.

She is the recipient of both state and national accolades, including the Shirley M. Gordon Award of Distinction and the Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award from Phi Theta Kappa; the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of Guard and Reserves organization; and the Key Partner Award from MSU Extension. Committed to community service, Dr. Hammond is a member of the Petoskey Rotary Board, the Michigan State University Ag-Bio/Extension Advisory Council, the Executive Board of the MI-ACE Network, and the U.S. Global Leadership Council in Michigan.

Dr. Hammond holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Thiel College, a Master of Arts degree in College Student Personnel from Bowling Green State University, and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Michigan State University.

Prior to her service at Mid Michigan College, Dr. Hammond served as the Chief Academic Officer for Northern Central Michigan College, Executive Director of Administration at Michigan State University's College of Law and Senior Project Coordinator for MSU's initiative in Dubai. She also held student services administrative positions at Lawrence University and Thiel College.

Fenne said the Board anticipates the selection of an executive search firm and formation of the College's Presidential Search Committee in the coming months. Stakeholders and community members are invited to provide their feedback on the presidential search through Sunday, June 30, via an online form. Read more about the presidential search.

"This is an exciting time in the College's more than 50-year history and we look forward to sharing with the community more details on the presidential search in the near future," Fenne said. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we also thank Dr. Caputo for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."





