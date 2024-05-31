Las Vegas Sands Continues Capacity-building Investments for the Asian Community Development Council With a $225,000 Donation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has contributed $225,000 through Sands Cares to the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) for three key ACDC offerings including the Healthy Asian Pacific Islanders (HAPI) Medical Center, the API Language Link and developmental programs serving high school and college students.

Sands' previous contributions helped ACDC open the HAPI Medical Center in 2022 to provide culturally sensitive primary health care spanning urgent care for chronic disease management, physical examination and preventative care. The clinic has a 100% bilingual staff to deliver high-quality, in-language care that removes barriers often faced in obtaining health care services by the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

In 2021, Sands Cares' funding also enabled ACDC to establish the API Language Link, which provides the AAPI community with translation services in 10 languages at the HAPI Medical Center as well as through the organization's direct service locations in Southern Nevada and Reno.

In addition to continuing support for these two programs that provide access to critical services, Sands is expanding its contribution in 2024 to provide resources for ACDC's youth programs, such as the College Readiness Bootcamp, a series of workshops ACDC hosts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Last year, the College Readiness Bootcamp educated more than 300 students and parents on the importance of higher education. Sands Cares funding also will help underwrite ACDC's annual GraduAsian ceremony, which provides a platform for AAPI graduates from Nevada universities to celebrate their achievements.

"Our partnership with Sands has been a tremendous catalyst for helping us achieve some of our long-term goals to offer high-quality resources that will improve individual well-being and pathways to empowerment," Vida Lin, founder and president of ACDC, said. "With its expansion to supporting our youth programs this year, Sands is investing in our vision for inspiring and developing the future leaders of our community. As we continue to work together, we are building on a shared strategy to remove barriers, and more importantly, to foster a thriving Southern Nevada AAPI community."

Last year, Sands' support helped ACDC serve more than 260 patients, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured, at the HAPI Medical Center, as well as host 40 vaccine clinics, delivering 750 vaccines. Through Sands Cares' funding for the API Language Link, ACDC focused efforts on providing culturally sensitive food distribution to people in need, serving nearly 2,500 AAPI families and more than 5,000 individuals. Language specialists also helped enroll more than 1,000 people in qualified health plans and assisted with voter registration for 2,600 people in Clark County and 700 people in Washoe County.

"ACDC's work is integral to providing the Southern Nevada AAPI community with critical access to medical care and food as well as improving lives over the long-term through citizenship assistance, voter registration and youth development," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company. "When we began working together, we were focused on helping ACDC reach its goals for in-language services and care. While continuing this support, we are expanding our funding to help advance opportunities for high school and college students, in line with our priority on youth mentorship in diverse communities as well as our overall workforce development commitment."

Sands Cares' support for ACDC is one of several engagements with diverse community organizations. Through these efforts, Sands aims to propel programs that remove systemic barriers and advance opportunities for underrepresented groups. To learn more about Sands' corporate responsibility initiatives and other Sands Cares community engagement activities, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility.

To learn more about the Asian Community Development Council, visit https://acdcnv.org/.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the Word's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About Asian Community Development Council

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is a nonprofit and non-partisan organization of volunteers dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015. The mission of ACDC is to improve the general well-being and education of the Asian American Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities in Nevada. Services that ACDC offers include voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp and GraduAsian.

