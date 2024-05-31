Anzeige
31.05.2024
Delisting of Securities of RiskOn International, Inc.; Graphjet Technology; Agile Therapeutics, Inc.; NextPlay Technologies, Inc.; Relativity Acquisition Corp.; iSun, Inc.; Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited; and Marpai, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Ma

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of RiskOn International, Inc. RiskOn International, Inc.'s securities were suspended on February 28, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of Graphjet Technology (f.k.a., Energem Corp.). Graphjet Technology's warrants were suspended on March 15, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s securities were suspended on March 26, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NextPlay Technologies, Inc.'s securities were suspended on May April 15, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of Relativity Acquisition Corp. Relativity Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on May 2, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of iSun, Inc. iSun, Inc.'s securities were suspended on May 23, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited's securities were suspended on May 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Marpai, Inc. Marpai, Inc.'s securities were suspended on May 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.


