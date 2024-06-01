New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - For 15 years, WSN has provided resourcing and strategic consulting globally for a variety of industries with notable success among the largest global financial institutions. WSN Consulting now sets to expand its practice into the Consumer Products sector.





Alex Ciccotelli and Andrew Lederman of WSN Consulting

"Consumer Products are a natural expansion for WSN, our global footprint and years of successful execution of large projects with financial firms uniquely sets us up for success within the industry," said Alex Ciccotelli, CEO of WSN.

WSN has appointed Andrew Lederman, as the Global Head of Consumer Products. Lederman has 15 years of business strategy & operations experience, particularly in the technology transformation space. Most recently, Lederman was responsible for the global digital transformation and monetization of Anheuser Busch Inbev's global B2B eCommerce application called BEES. Prior to his time at ABI, Andrew worked on the founding team of OpenSky Inc. a startup that was acquired by Alibaba where he spent two years on cross-border trade.

"Consumer Product businesses are faced with more challenges than ever," said Andrew Lederman, "between inflation, technical advancements, and changes in consumer preferences, companies are forced to be bold, more agile and efficient than ever."

WSN is offering services that has made it a leader in the resourcing and consulting space over the last 15 years including execution-based staffing (project managers, business analysts, PMOs), global technical development resources, and strategic management consulting.

Andrew comments, "The industry has real and interesting problems to solve in order to grow revenue and profit." WSN will focus on route to market, digital transformation, geographic expansion innovation, and Go-To-Market strategy.

