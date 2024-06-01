Rockstar Energy Drink® and Rudimental Mark Return of Friday Night Show With Legendary Performance

Rockstar Energy Drink and UEFA have set the stage for the UEFA Champions League final weekend with a headline performance by Rudimental, powered partly with kinetic energy generated from dancing concert-goers.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Rockstar Energy Drink® and UEFA, brought back the iconic Friday Night Show for the first time in over five years. The epic performance took place in the heart of London - charging up the global hotspot with an incredible and energetic atmosphere just one night before the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

Over 6,300 people from around the world flocked to the UEFA Champions Festival, located in the iconic Trafalgar Square, to enjoy the much-missed Friday Night Show Performance last night. Attendees experienced firsthand how together Rockstar Energy Drink® and UEFA transformed the famous landmark location into the ultimate global celebration leading up to today's high-stakes final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. With everything from a historic football shirts display, to the electrifying performance from Rudimental at the Friday Night Show, both music and football fans alike were able kick-start the weekend by pressing play on what they love to do the most.

Guillaume Sabran, Head of Sponsorship and Licensing at UEFA, stated, "Rockstar Energy Drink has been a valued partner of the UEFA Champions League. As a brand that continuously makes significant strides in the music industry, providing exceptional performances for its fans, they are the ideal partner to help us revive the Friday Night Show after five years, infusing it with an undeniable and eclectic energy. This has undoubtedly been one of our best performances yet, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink to deliver performances that allow our fans to press play on what they love for years to come."

Headline artist Rudimental's hour-long performance included chart-topping tracks such as, Feel The Love, Waiting All Night and These Days. The set got the crowd pumped and dancing, energetically to the DJs signature drum and bass sound. Rudimental added, "The atmosphere of the gig was absolutely euphoric, and we couldn't be happier to have united fans of music and football to kick off the UEFA Champions League final weekend right here in our hometown of London. Being part of an event that merges our passions for football and music was truly epic."

Capturing the audience's electric atmosphere was an energy-generating dancefloor composed of unique tiles. These tiles captured movement on the dancefloor, compressing electromagnetic generators and creating rotary motion to produce off-grid, clean energy, which helped partly fuel the gig. As part of the 2024 UEFA Champions Innovate Programme, aimed at addressing modern challenges identified by UEFA and the Greater London Authority for the UEFA Champions League final, Rockstar Energy Drink partnered with Pavegen, the mastermind behind this technology, to install this innovative dancefloor. Throughout the event, it produced 90,971 joules of energy, helping to power crucial elements of the show, including the microphone and DJ booth!

Bart LaCount, Vice President of International Beverages Marketing at PepsiCo, stated, "Our partnership with Pavegen not only aligns with our wider PepsiCo Positive sustainability efforts but also echoes Rockstar Energy Drink's ethos of promoting positive energy. Witnessing how we, as an Energy drinks brand, provided the energy and experience for our fans, which was then captured through Pavegen's technology to fuel music performance, felt like a full, and successful circle. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Pavegen in the future, together providing energy to music events throughout the summer.

