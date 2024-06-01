Anzeige
Samstag, 01.06.2024
Crypto-Star 2024?! Gigantisches Potential bei dieser unentdeckten Aktie!
WKN: A3DRK5 | ISIN: DK0061805660 | Ticker-Symbol: SR1
Frankfurt
31.05.24
15:29 Uhr
10,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2024 | 09:06
32 Leser
Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Koblenz in the Canton of Aargau

Press release/Investor news

Copenhagen, 1st of June 2024

Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a commercial property in Koblenz in the canton of Aargau.

  • The property has 5'023 m2 usable space and the land size is 7'673 m2.
  • The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the IPO prospectus from 2022.
  • Management sees a further opportunity to increase the yield with the addition of solar panels.

With the successful acquisition of the property in Koblenz, Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired at total of 9 commercial properties.

For further information, please contact:
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
