Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Geht jetzt der Kurs durch die Decke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2024 | 15:14
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B&W Quality Growers: Introducing Red Kale Medley, a Mix of Baby Red and Green Kale Complemented by B&W's Signature Watercress

Red Kale Medley

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2024 / B&W Quality Growers, the world's largest grower of watercress, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in premium leafy greens: the Red Kale Medley. This new blend is expertly crafted for the foodservice industry and features a nutritious and vibrant mix of baby red and green kale, complemented by B&W's signature watercress.

Red Kale Medley is designed to meet the increasing demand for versatile, healthy, and flavorful ingredients in professional kitchens. This product provides chefs and culinary professionals with a colorful, nutrient-rich base for various dishes. Whether it's enhancing salads, sandwiches, or entrees, Red Kale Medley adds both visual appeal and a nutritional boost.

"With the introduction of Red Kale Medley, we are expanding our portfolio to include more diverse, chef-driven options that cater to the creative and health-conscious needs of today's foodservice industry," said Mark DeLeo, CEO of B&W Quality Growers. "This medley is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation and an opportunity for chefs to elevate their dishes with the finest ingredients."

The Red Kale Medley is harvested at peak tenderness and flavor to ensure the highest quality. Thanks to B&W Quality Growers' sustainable farming practices and controlled growing environments, it is available year-round.

B&W Quality Growers provides the foodservice sector with products that taste great and contribute to a healthier menu. Red Kale Medley is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, aligning with culinary trends favoring quality, flavor, presentation, and health.

For ordering information, product samples, or additional details about the Red Kale Medley, please contact your B&W Quality Growers representative or certified distributor or visit www.bwqualitygrowers.com.

About B&W Quality Growers

B&W Quality Growers has been farming responsibly since 1870. We're the largest growers of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, spinach, and water spinach. We sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest quality distinctive leafy greens, providing well-being for our consumers and value for our customers. We've done this with zero product recalls and aim to provide a healthier, more flavorful world using premium leaves in everyday recipes. Follow B&W on our social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Ruth Bozeman
Director of Marketing
ruthbozeman@watercress.com

SOURCE: B&W Quality Growers

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.