An Ethereum buy the dip opportunity might come up in 2024 provided ETH respects its 38.2% ($2,500) and 50% Fibonacci levels ($2,250). In case of a late summer ETH pullback, investors should be patient to assess Ethereum's buy the dip opportunity. As we approach late 2024, analysts predict a shift in Ethereum's forecasted price trends. ...

