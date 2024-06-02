Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Boomco (BOOM) on May 31, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BOOM/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





Boomco (BOOM) is a Web 3.0-based education platform combining Edu-Fi and Edutainment elements to lower entry barriers and sustain engagement through a "learn to earn" model.

Introducing Boomco: Web 3.0 education with "learn to earn"

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Boomco (BOOM), a revolutionary Web 3.0-based education platform that integrates Edu-Fi and Edutainment elements to lower entry barriers and sustain engagement. Boomco's mission is to provide equal educational opportunities for everyone by building a global "learn to earn" platform, leveraging the lifelong activity of learning. With years of experience in educational services, Boomco has identified repetition and persistence as the keys to successful learning.

Boomco's innovative Edu Ecosystem allows users to learn and repeat chapters by level, earn points to rank on a seasonal leaderboard, and compete for rewards. Users can equip themselves with Backpack NFTs from the marketplace to earn direct rewards through quizzes that check their learning progress. The earned rewards, in the form of LER tokens, can be used within the Boomco platform for leveling up, upgrading, or taking courses and assessments. The platform's token economy is designed to remain healthy through non-mining utilities like language certifications, courses, and assessments.

Boomco will offer a comprehensive Certification System featuring KYC-based adaptive tests for various languages, providing fast online results and NFT-based certifications. Users can take paid courses to prepare for assessments, which include writing and speaking samples shared with institutions along with the score. The platform will also feature a robust marketplace where users can trade Backpack NFTs, badges, and items, all while benefiting from a decentralized wallet system for secure transactions. Boomco's roadmap includes expanding language options, partnerships, and continuous development to adapt to market needs, ensuring a sustainable and engaging learning experience for millions worldwide.

About BOOM Token

Based on ERC20, BOOM has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). BOOM token distribution: 55% ecosystem, 10% marketing, 10% operation, 15% sale, 3% advisor, 7% team. The BOOM token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 31, 2024. Investors who are interested in BOOM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

