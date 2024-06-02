GIGABYTE Partners with NVIDIA on RTX AI PCs Supporting ACE NIM and Digital Human Technology

TAIPEI, June 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is showcasing its prowess in artificial intelligence by partnering with NVIDIA to launch high-end RTX AI PCs. In his keynote at COMPUTEX 2024, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the dawn of a new computing era driven by generative AI, digital twins, and personal computers evolving into AI factories with digital humans providing professional solutions. Jensen emphasized the challenges of computational inflation, the efficiency of NVIDIA CUDA in accelerating specialized processors, and AI's potential as a $100 trillion industry.

GIGABYTE has collaborated closely with NVIDIA to deploy a full range of RTX AI PCs, reinforcing its leadership in the AI PC market. Every GIGABYTE AI laptop is equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, supporting advanced features such as ACE NIM, Ray Tracing, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and powerful Tensor Cores. These technologies deliver realistic visuals and exceptional AI learning capabilities, aligning with the model-based approaches mentioned by Jensen.

Furthermore, GIGABYTE products support NVIDIA ACE digital human technology, enabling digital humans to perform natural language interactions and facial expressions. These digital humans can be used as brand ambassadors, AI customer service agents, and digital healthcare workers, enhancing personalized and efficient services. GIGABYTE's AI laptops excel in high-intensity graphic processing and various AI applications, catering to gamers and creators alike, indicating GIGABYTE is at the forefront of the AI revolution, driving the new era of generative AI applications.

Eddie Lin, CEO of GIGABYTE, stated, "AI PCs are transitioning from cloud-based solutions to edge computing and are set to move from niche markets to mainstream adoption in the upcoming years. We have been working closely with top chip leaders to build a robust AI ecosystem with superior hardware and learning environments." As generative AI applications spread across edge, cloud, and hybrid modes, they will become core technologies in the PC domain. GIGABYTE's long-term collaboration with NVIDIA and exclusive AI Nexus technology ensure excellent user experiences. Besides, over 40% of GIGABYTE laptops feature dedicated Copilot keys, allowing users to fully enjoy the benefits and convenience of AI.

GIGABYTE also announced the launch of new AI solutions on the eve of COMPUTEX, highlighting its innovative designs and comprehensive strategic blueprint in AI. For more information about GIGABYTE's AI innovations in COMPUTEX, visit https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_2024_COMPUTEX

