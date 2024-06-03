NetAlly, LLC: NetAlly Unveils Next Generation LinkRunner® AT Network and Cable Testers

In-depth AutoTest provides unmatched visibility for Ethernet cable and network link validation and troubleshooting

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Cisco Live! event, NetAlly announced the availability of its next-generation LinkRunner® AT network and cable testers, continuing a twenty-plus year legacy of innovative troubleshooting tools for network engineers and technicians.



The LinkRunner AT 3000 delivers fast and comprehensive validation of copper and fiber network links with powerful network connectivity troubleshooting. While offering the same core functions of its predecessors (LinkRunner AT 1000 and 2000 models), the LinkRunner AT 3000 features a large touchscreen and a more in-depth AutoTest that provides deeper network visibility on Ethernet links from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps - all at the same price as the AT 2000.

With the addition of network discovery, path analysis, and packet capture, the LinkRunner AT 4000 provides deeper visibility and diagnostics, enabling network professionals to quickly resolve issues impacting single or multiple devices and network segments. Automated topology mapping in Link-Live, NetAlly's collaboration, reporting and analysis platform, delivers 'up-to-the-minute' accurate networks maps for easy documentation.

"The LinkRunner AT 4000 has proven to be an exceptional addition to our toolbox," said Paul Sutherland, engineer at Hallbeck IT. "It has significantly reduced the time and cost associated with the troubleshooting process. This tool has enhanced our ability to quickly identify active network faults, a task that would have been much more time-consuming with conventional methods."

"The venerable LinkRunner has served IT professionals for over two decades as the most popular connectivity tester in existence," said James Kahkoska, NetAlly Chief Technology Officer. "Implementing our AllyWare common technology platform on LinkRunner AT has enabled the complete transformation of these instruments with functionalities present in NetAlly's more advanced testers while providing a familiar user experience, both on the testers as well as in Link-Live."

Lee Badman, wireless network architect at Wirednot, said, "The latest LinkRunner AT from NetAlly upgrades this very handy product line in all the right ways - from support for the latest PoE standards and switch interfaces to rework of the user interface for ultra-effectiveness, the reasons to invest or upgrade are many."

The new LinkRunner AT models are available from NetAlly's authorized channel partners across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information: https://www.netally.com/linkrunner-ethernet-testers/

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly ®family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today's complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, CyberScope®,AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network and security professionals get their jobs done faster, visit https://netally.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Linked-in, Instagramor YouTube.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aaef5f8-80c8-435a-804a-c0030cbf4b52

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13147b4a-a8f2-4be8-97a1-bb96f85e0597

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b5c128-8cdf-45d3-ab9c-c17e2ff25e11