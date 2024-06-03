Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Changes
GENEVA (June 3, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that interim Chief Executive Officer Michelle Lock has completed her transitional mandate with the Company. Her contract was not renewed upon its expiration on May 31, 2024.
Ms. Lock will also not stand for re-election as a member of the Company's Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting. Additionally, Andrew Einhorn and Melinda Keegan have transitioned out as chief financial officer and chief human resources officer, respectively. Jeremy Meinen will continue with the Company in a senior role.
Moving forward, the Company's Board of Directors is fully committed to maximizing the value of Relief Therapeutics' portfolio of therapeutic products. It will undertake a comprehensive review of all options to ensure the Company's senior management team is appropriately sized with the necessary capabilities to deliver meaningful positive results. For the time being, the Board of Directors will be responsible for overseeing the functioning of the Company and day-to-day activities will continue uninterrupted.
|English
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|+41 22 545 11 16
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|CH0100191136
|10019113
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1915897
1915897 03-Jun-2024 CET/CEST