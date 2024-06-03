Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Notice of AGM

Genflow Biosciences Plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 12pm on Thursday 27 June 2024 at 1 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BT.

The Notice of the AGM ("Notice") and 2024 Form of Proxy will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.genflowbio.com, and have, where applicable, been posted to shareholders. Further details of the arrangements for this year's AGM are set out in the Notice.

As announced on 7 May 2024, the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 are also available on the website and has, where applicable, also been posted to registered shareholders.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com Joint Corporate Brokers Clear Capital Markets Capital Plus Partners Ltd Bob Roberts, +44 203 869 6080 Dominic Berger, +44 203 821 6167 Keith Swann, +44 0203 821 6169 Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

