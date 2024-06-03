Researchers from Japan's Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science have fabricated an organic solar cell that has achieved waterproofness without reducing flexibility. At 3 micrometers thick, it is thought to be the first cell of its kind to survive a washing machine cycle and retain efficiency after multiple cycles. Researchers from the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan have fabricated a waterproof and flexible organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar cell that can be used in wearable electronics. The team's cell consists of an in-situ growth of a hole-transporting layer to strengthen ...

