During3-5 June, Igloo Coolers will showcase the ICF electric compressor cooler series and IE thermoelectric cooler collection for the first time in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market at Outdoor by ISPO, exhibition area A3 Booth 315. Part of the Dometic Group AB (STO: DOM), Igloo is a U.S.-based brand with a 75+ year history of bringing innovative cooling products to market. In addition to its new active cooling product lines, Igloo will highlight its first partnership with Fußball-Club Bayern München (FC Bayern) at the show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240602180299/en/

Igloo Coolers Makes its First-Ever Debut in the Active Cooling Category at Outdoor by ISPO (Photo: Business Wire)

President of Dometic Mobile Cooling, Josh Militello states, "Coming off our second year of winning Newsweek's 'Most Trustworthy Companies…' title, we are set to invest in the future and expand our offerings into the electric and thermoelectric cooler categories."

Although relatively new to the European market, Igloo is a household brand in the U.S. and officially expanded into the active cooler category earlier this year. The ICF Series of electric compressor coolers is available in five sizes and each functions as a portable refrigerator and/or freezer. Using electricity to cool, users have full control of the interior temperature from minus 18 C to 20 C to keep items like beverages, food, medical/emergency supplies and skincare/cosmetic products fresh.

Using thermoelectric technology, Igloo's new IE coolers provide excellent cooling performance of up to 20 C below ambient temperature with a "D" Energy rating. Made in Europe and now available in market, the collection is available in spruce and ice blue colorways and is offered in the following sizes: IE24, IE27 and IE42.

Providing fans and attendees with an exclusive first look, Igloo will showcase its collaboration with FC Bayern featuring the collection that includes the Igloo x FC Bayern 1L Beer Stein. The full collection is currently set to launch later this year, just in time for the holidays.

At Outdoor by ISPO, Igloo will be hosting happy hours during the following days/times:

Monday, June 3rd

Igloo Tailgate Party

4:00-5:30pm

Exhibition Area A3

Booth 315

Tuesday, June 4th

Igloo Tailgate Party

4:00-5:30pm

Exhibition Area A3

Booth 315

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About the Igloo brand:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

Igloo is 1,200 employees strong and we are proud to call-a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in-Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal-to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

Igloo became part of Dometic, a global market leader in mobile living in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240602180299/en/

Contacts:

Igloo Press:

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Debs Loomis

714.310.9651

deborah@masterplancommunications.com