AM Best analytical staff will discuss challenging conditions that have affected European insurance carriers at a market briefing taking place in Amsterdam on 3 July, 2024.

During AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Amsterdam, members of the analytics team will present their insights and opinions on emerging issues including the global reinsurance landscape, investment trends in the U.S. and European markets, dealing with the Permacrisis/Polycrisis, ESG in practice, transitioning to IFRS 17 standards and the cyber market's growth potential.

The Amsterdam market briefing will take place at the Hotel Jakarta and be held from 3:00 p.m. (CET). A networking reception will follow at 6:00 p.m. (CET). To register, or for more information about the agenda at the market briefing, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Amsterdam.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

