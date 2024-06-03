Warburg Pincus Strengthens its European Business with two Managing Directors

New hire Tobias Weidner to join the Industrial and Business Services team and current Managing Director Jake Strauss to lead a new European Healthcare team; together they will accelerate the growth and momentum of the firm's existing European business.

LONDON and BERLIN, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced today the addition of two Managing Directors to its European business: Tobias Weidner and Jake Strauss. They will strengthen the firm's European business by adding experienced leadership to Industrial and Business Services and the newly formed Healthcare team, working alongside the existing Technology & Telecoms, Financial Services and Capital Solutions teams.

Tobias Weidner joins Warburg Pincus from Bain Capital where he most recently worked in Germany as a Partner in the global private equity team, leading Industrial Technology, Transportation and Aerospace and Defense. Having been an active and highly respected investment advisor in Industrials over the last decade, he brings deep sector expertise and an extensive industry network. At Warburg Pincus, he will work with the Industrial and Business Services team, led by David Reis, a Managing Director in Europe, with a particular focus on the DACH region but with a wider European remit.

Since inception, Warburg Pincus has invested over $20 billion in 126 Industrial and Business Services companies, including Duravant, Pregis, Sundyne and TransDigm. Tobias will leverage the firm's existing strong global franchise and will focus his advice on investment opportunities within the Industrial Automation and Technology, Aerospace and Defense industries.

Jake Strauss will lead Warburg Pincus' newly formed European Healthcare investing team which will operate as part of Warburg Pincus' global healthcare effort, led by TJ Carella, Managing Director, and Head of Healthcare. Jake is a Managing Director with 14 years of experience at the firm as an active investment advisor across the Healthcare and Energy sectors. He has advised on investments including Aetion, Ensemble Health Partners, Helix and the START Center for Cancer Research and has been involved with the firm's historical investments in Accriva Diagnostics, Bausch & Lomb, and ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services.

Warburg Pincus has invested over $18 billion in more than 186 innovative healthcare and life sciences companies around the world, including Bausch + Lomb, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, Global Healthcare Exchange, Modernizing Medicine, and Sotera Health. The firm has also notably been active in the European healthcare market including recent investments in Polyplus, Simtra BioPharma Solutions, Norstella and the START Center for Cancer Research. Warburg Pincus believes that strong macro-economic and demographic drivers and the rapid deployment of new technology are transforming the healthcare sector, creating significant investment opportunities in businesses that drive improved patient outcomes and reduce costs to the healthcare system.

"We are delighted that Tobias and Jake will be joining our European Warburg Pincus team. They bring deep sector expertise and broad experience that will add greatly to our existing capabilities," said Andrew Sibbald and René Obermann, Managing Directors, and Co-Heads of Europe. "Warburg Pincus was one of the first global private equity firms to launch in Europe and we have a long history of partnering successfully with growth businesses in the region. Tobias and Jake join a business with real momentum as we seek to cement our position as the long-term partner of choice for companies looking to grow, transform, and scale their businesses in each of our four coverage sectors."

"I am excited to be joining the Warburg Pincus team," said Tobias Weidner. "Now is a pivotal moment in the Industrials sector as businesses rapidly need to adapt to a technology driven future and I believe that Warburg Pincus is a well-placed investor who can offer a partnership to founders and management teams that is built on long term impactful support which provides the guidance and capital they need.'

"Warburg Pincus' healthcare business is a best-in-class platform, and we have been a very active investor in the sector globally," said Jake Strauss. TJ Carella added, "We are excited for Jake to lead our European healthcare efforts as we build upon our recent successes in Europe and leverage our global franchise to continue to identify compelling investment opportunities across the sector."

Warburg Pincus is one of the leading global growth investors in Europe and one of the first to invest in Europe in 1983. In Europe, the firm has invested more than $15 billion in over 126 companies across 23 European countries. It has one of the largest pools of available growth equity capital in Europe and partners with industry-leading management teams seeking to build, transform and scale businesses that have the potential to create long-term sustainable value.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $81 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 250 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Since its founding in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than $116 billion in over 1,000 companies globally across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jenna Ward | Head of Communications, Europe

T: +44 7570 844 338

E: Jenna.Ward@warburgpincus.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/warburg-pincus-strengthens-its-european-business-with-two-managing-directors-302161285.html