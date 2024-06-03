Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 23/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-06-03 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1ROFFER3 Public offering TLN RIG 03.06.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2024 - Snaige SNG1L Takeover offer VLN 03.06.2024 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 20.06.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2024 Infortar INF1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB024029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2024 Modus grupe MDGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2024 EPSO-G UAB EPSO0311727A Coupon payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.