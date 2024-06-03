Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 23/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-06-03 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 20.05.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1ROFFER3       Public offering   TLN RIG
   03.06.2024                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 20.05.2024 - Snaige SNG1L            Takeover offer   VLN  
   03.06.2024                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 29.05.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T     Annual General   TLN  
   20.06.2024                    Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.08.2024                    securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2024 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Annual General   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2024 Infortar INF1T           Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGB024029B             securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Dividend ex-date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.06.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.06.2024 Modus grupe MDGBFLOT25FA      Coupon payment   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.06.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.06.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T           Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.06.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA         Dividend payment  TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.06.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T           Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2024 Novaturas NTU1L           Annual General   VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2024 EPSO-G UAB EPSO0311727A       Coupon payment   VLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.