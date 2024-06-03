DJ Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme 03-Jun-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3 June 2024 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME Britvic plc ("Britvic") today announces that it will commence a share repurchase programme of Britvic's ordinary shares of 20p each (the "Ordinary Shares") up to a maximum consideration of GBP75,000,000 (the "Programme"). Britvic announces that it has entered into an instruction to Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc ("Morgan Stanley") in relation to the purchase by Morgan Stanley, acting as riskless principal during the period commencing on 3 June 2024 and expected to end no later than 28 February 2025, of ordinary shares in the share capital of Britvic (the "Shares") for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than GBP75,000,000 and the on-sale of such Shares by Morgan Stanley to Britvic. The maximum number of Shares that can be purchased under the Programme is 24,954,864. To the extent permitted by law, Ordinary Shares purchased under the Programme will be cancelled. Media Enquiries: Please contact: Investors: Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097 784 Media: Stephanie Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097 680 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 7734 956 201

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

