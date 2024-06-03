Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of RYO Token (RYO) on June 7, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the RYO/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.

RYO Token (RYO) is a groundbreaking Web3 Digital Payment Solution designed to simplify and revolutionize everyday digital transactions with its user-friendly LIFE Wallet, innovative e-commerce platform Global Mall, and extensive Crypto ATM Network.

Introducing RYO Token: Simplifying Digital Payments

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of RYO Token (RYO), revolutionizing the digital finance landscape by offering a Web3 Digital Payment Solution that is simple, fast, and enjoyable for everyone. Recognizing the complexity and intimidation often associated with cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, RYO has developed an ecosystem designed for user-friendliness and accessibility. Central to this ecosystem are the LIFE Wallet, the Global Mall e-commerce platform, and a comprehensive Crypto ATM Network, each seamlessly integrated to ensure a smooth and efficient user experience.

At the core of RYO's innovation is the LIFE Wallet, a patent-pending digital wallet built with advanced bank-level security measures and rapid scalability. Unlike most digital wallets, LIFE Wallet is remarkably easy to use, allowing users to send and receive RYO using LIFE Wallet's unique 'chat' feature instead of complex crypto addresses. Additionally, the wallet's unique 'chat' feature allows real-time user interaction and supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH. The Global Mall further enhances RYO's usability by providing a straightforward and enjoyable platform for buying and selling goods and services with digital assets or traditional payment methods.

RYO's technical excellence extends to its initial deployment on Ethereum's ERC-20 standard and the development of its proprietary Layer-1 blockchain protocol. This hybrid consensus model combines Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of Work (PoW) to ensure secure, fast, and efficient transaction processing. By aligning closely with Japan's regulatory landscape and leveraging insights from top industry experts, the RYO Project aims to set a new standard in cryptocurrency usability and compliance, positioning itself as a leader in the global push for Web3 and digital finance adoption.

About RYO Token

Based on ERC20, RYO has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). RYO token distribution: 1.5% private sale, 10% investors, 15% team, 6% early contributors, 6% advisors, 12.5% ecosystem development, 15% validator and community incentives, 10% marketing, 12% liquidity and 12% treasury. The RYO token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on June 7, 2024. Investors who are interested in RYO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

