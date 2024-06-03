The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is set to vote on a revised proposed decision that fails to seize on the opportunity to create a vibrant community solar market. From pv magazine USA The Community Renewable Energy Act (AB 2316) was sponsored by the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), and supported by the Solar Industries Energy Association, GRID Alternatives, Vote Solar, the Sierra Club, and more. However, the CPUC opposed the bill. The CPUC asserted in its proposed decision that the Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT) outlined in the Community Renewable Energy Act "conflicts ...

