Novel and scalable analysis of extracellular vesicles sub-types detailed in Cell Press' iScience

Mursla Bio is pleased to announce the publication of its latest peer-reviewed paper in iScience, an interdisciplinary journal of the esteemed Cell Press. The paper showcases Mursla Bio's breakthrough technology for the analysis of extracellular vesicles (EV) sub-types within biofluids such as blood. EVs are important actors in intercellular communication and are set to transform the field of disease diagnostics.

Entitled "An electro-optical platform for the ultrasensitive detection of small extracellular vesicle sub-types and their protein epitope counts", the paper introduces Nano-Extracellular Omics Sensing (NEXOS), a novel and scalable technology which addresses and overcomes previous limitations in the sensitive detection of EV proteins and their quantification.

The unique features of NEXOS enable the exploration of new biological insights in liquid biopsies and are expected to significantly facilitate the adoption of EVs in clinical settings.

Mursla Bio anticipates the publication of additional peer-reviewed papers supporting its clinical study on liver cancer, which is expected to complete later this year.

About Mursla Bio

Mursla Bio is a liquid biopsy company decoding extracellular vesicles to enable curative treatments for cancer. Its first-in-class blood test is based on a novel modality, capable of performing a non-invasive liver biopsy at any time. This involves the AI-empowered analysis of the multi-omics content of liver-derived extracellular vesicles from blood. Its flagship test aims to replace ultrasound in the surveillance of liver cancer among 10 million high-risk patients in Western countries.

Mursla Bio was selected as UK Life Sciences Innovator 2023 in the Diagnostics and Precision Medicine category.

