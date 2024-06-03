Solertix claims to have reduced yield losses in cell-to-module scaling by utilizing ultranarrow interconnection of 19. 5 µm. It also says the proposed interconnection technique may be used to achieve a 30% efficiency in area-matched 4T tandem designs featuring a perovskite module over a silicon cell. Italian perovskite specialist Solertix, a unit of Italy-based solar manufacturer FuturaSun, has fabricated mini perovskite solar panels with an active surface of 2. 6 cm2 and a power conversion efficiency of 20. 7%. "We optimized the laser processes to fabricate the interconnects that are used to ...

