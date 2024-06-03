Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2024 | 09:48
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abundantia Media Group: HELLO! Indo Arabia and HELLO! Arabia unveils HELLO! 100 Icons at the launch of its magazines in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abundantia Media Group proudly announced the launch of HELLO! Arabia and HELLO! Indo-Arabia in Dubai. The HELLO! Legacy Of Tomorrow event was a grand affair, celebrating the brand's heritage and illuminating its bright future with an evening of glitz and glamour attended by socialites, celebrities, and industry icons.

L-R: ALIZEH AGNIHOTRI, SUDHAKAR ADAPA, SALMAN KHAN

Event Highlights:

  • Red Carpet Attendance: The event was graced by numerous international personalities, including Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, Renowned Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, Sportsperson Sania Mirza, Suzan Najm Aldeen, Lojain Omran, Noha Nabil, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde, Amy Roko, Amr Youssef, Seema Al Mansoory, Amna S. Al Habtoor, Rasika Dugal, Saim Ali, and many more.
  • Awards Ceremony: The HELLO! 100 ICONS were honored and celebrated across various industries, highlighting the contributions of influential figures from South Asia and the Middle East in fields such as business, fashion, sports, and digital media.

Mr. Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman of Abundantia Media, expressed his joy at introducing HELLO! to the GCC and extended his gratitude to the GCC community for their warm reception.

Mr. Sudhakar Adapa , Chairman, Abundantia Media also added: "To the brand principal, HOLA! in Spain, I extend my sincerest gratitude for entrusting us with the responsibility of carrying forth their legacy in this region. It is an honour and a privilege to be entrusted with such as venerable institution, and I am committed to upholding the standards of excellence that define the HELLO! brand which has a rich lineage."

The HELLO! Indo Arabia's first cover features Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Actress Alizeh Agnihotri; HH Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud, HE Sheikha Intissar AlSabah, Assi and Maritta El Hallani are the cover stars of HELLO! Arabia.

Nadine El Chaer, the Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Arabia, and Faarah Karl Mehta, the Launch Editor of HELLO! Indo-Arabia, expressed their excitement about the launch editions, which are set to bring a blend of glamour, luxury lifestyle, culture, and influential stories to readers in the GCC region.

The event was a testament to the grandeur and prestige that HELLO! magazines are set to bring to the region, promising readers unparalleled content that celebrates the icons and influencers shaping the future.

The list of the awards is as follows:

Name Of Winner

Award Title

Aman Gupta

Dynamic Entrepreneur

Ambika Hinduja

Creative Maverick

Amira Sajwani

Innovative Business Woman

Amna Al Habtoor

Groundbreaking Businesswoman

Joelle Mardinian

Influential Entrepreneur

Khadija Al Bastaki

Creative Visionary

Reem Abou Samra

Visionary Businesswoman

Rizwan Sajan

Power Business Leader

Seema Al Mansoury

Excellence in Design

Manal Rostom

Top Trailblazer

Sania Mirza

Global Sports Icon

Manish Malhotra

Global Fashion Maestro

Faraz Manan

Couture Trailblazer

Alizeh Agnihotri

Next-Gen Luminary + Power Collectives (Family)

Ingie & Patrick Chalhoub

Regional Business Icons

Sima, Selina, & Sarisha Ved

Legacy Powerhouse

Pooja Hegde

Pan-India Trailblazer

Aditi Rao Hydari

Trendsetting performance

Rasika Dugal

Avant-Garde Artiste

Orhan Awatramani (Orry)

Digital Sensation

Masoom Minawala

Transformational Influencer

Prajakta Koli

Digital Gamechanger

Noha Nabil

Transformational Business Leader

Amy Roko

Dynamic Changemaker

Lojain Omran

Versatile Sensation

Rosemin Opgenhaffen

Dynamic Pioneer

Suzan Najm Aldeen

Regional Screen Icon

Event Hashtags-

HELLO!IndoArabia HELLO!Arabia HELLO!100 HELLOLegacyofTomorrow PosHlabelPR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428118/Abundantia_Media_Group_Group_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hello-indo-arabia-and-hello-arabia-unveils-hello-100-icons-at-the-launch-of-its-magazines-in-dubai-302161660.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.