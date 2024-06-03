Natural hydrogen explorer Gold Hydrogen says it has uncovered 95. 8% pure hydrogen at its Ramsay Project on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula as it seeks to tap into growing demand for the gas as a clean energy source. From pv magazine Australia Gold Hydrogen said stage one well testing at its flagship Ramsay Project site delivered "exceptional results" with high-purity natural hydrogen confirmed in seven different zones, with helium also identified. Queensland-headquartered Gold Hydrogen said hydrogen was found at up to 95. 8% purity at a depth of 531 meters on an air-corrected basis. The well-test ...

