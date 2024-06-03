Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: AMD Unveils Next-Gen "Zen 5" Ryzen Processors to Power Advanced AI Experiences

- AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors Unlock Transformational AI Experiences for Windows Copilot+ PCs -



TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, during Computex 2024, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced a groundbreaking series of next-generation architecture and products aimed at ushering in a new era of AI experiences. AMD is introducing new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with the world's most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU)1 for next-gen AI PCs that pave the way for a future full of AI-infused computing directly on your laptop. AMD is also introducing next-gen AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors for desktops, further solidifying its position as a leader in performance and efficiency for gamers, content creators, and prosumers. These new processors add to a broad portfolio of products powering AI in the cloud, edge, client and beyond.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are Copilot+ ready, opening new worlds of AI experiences on next-gen AI laptops. Built on the new AMD XDNA 2 architecture, this new NPU offers 50 TOPS of AI processing power2, surpassing Copilot+ AI PC requirements, with three times the AI engine performance of the second generation of AMD Ryzen AI3. Powered by new "Zen 5" architecture, these processors come equipped with up to 12 high-performance CPU cores with 24 threads and 50% more on-chip L3 cache memory over previous gen "Zen 4" processors for thin and light laptops. With advanced AI architecture and supercharged performance for elite gaming and productivity, the third gen Ryzen AI Series enables the ultimate in private, responsive, and intelligent laptop computing.

For desktop PCs, the new AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors represent a significant step forward, offering users cutting-edge computing power and reliability. Built on the latest "Zen 5" architecture, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors deliver an impressive average16% better IPC performance compared to the prior generation of Ryzen processors' "Zen 4" architecture4, with the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 9950X delivering the fastest consumer desktop performance in the world5.

"We are so excited to introduce the Ryzen 9000 series, the world's most powerful desktop processors for gamers and creators, and the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen AI processors, which provide leadership AI and compute performance for ultrathin and premium Copilot+ PCs," said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors push the limits on what's possible featuring the fastest APU performance6, the world's most powerful NPU with 50 TOPs, and the world's first block floating point NPU doubling the performance of 16-bit applications without sacrificing accuracy."

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors Provide Ultimate Performance and AI-Powered Productivity

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series features up to 12 high-performance "Zen 5" cores and 24 threads, providing lightning-fast performance in elite ultrathin laptops. With a dedicated AI engine built on new AMD XDNA 2 architecture, the Ryzen AI series enhances productivity and creativity by efficiently handling local AI workloads, generating content, and automating workflows, all while maintaining exceptional power efficiency. Featuring new AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture, these processors are equipped with the latest AMD Radeon 800M Series graphics designed to provide fluid framerates and AAA gaming experiences.

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors redefine laptop computing with the following key features:

Unrivaled Performance 7 : AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors deliver lightning-fast performance for intensive multitasking, immersive gaming, and serious content creation, empowering users to tackle demanding tasks with ease.

: AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors deliver lightning-fast performance for intensive multitasking, immersive gaming, and serious content creation, empowering users to tackle demanding tasks with ease. Privacy-Focused and Responsive AI: Experience the power of personal AI with AMD Ryzen AI, designed for efficient processing of local AI workloads. From boosting productivity to automating workflows, Ryzen AI enhances responsiveness and creativity, enabling users to generate content and accelerate tasks seamlessly.

Exceptional Battery Life: Enjoy elite gaming and productivity on the go without compromise, thanks to the efficiency of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.

Console-Class Gaming on the Go: Built-in AMD Radeon 800M graphics are the world's best graphics for gaming8, ensuring top-tier gaming experiences with high frame rates and ultra-low latency.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost9 / Base Frequency Total

Cache Graphics

Model cTDP NPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12 / 24 5.1 GHz /

2.0 GHz 36MB AMD Radeon 890M Graphics 15-54W Yes

(50 TOPs) AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 10 / 20 5.0 GHz /

2.0GHz 34MB AMD Radeon 880M Graphics 15-54W Yes

(50 TOPs)

AI Ecosystem Support

Working closely with industry partners, AMD is accelerating the next generation of AI compute to unlock a future of AI-enabled experiences from productivity and content creation to gaming and entertainment. OEM partners including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI are announcing more AI PCs enabled by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and ecosystem partners like Microsoft and Zoom are working closely with AMD to expand the possibilities of AI PCs.

"We are in the midst of a massive AI platform shift, with the promise to transform how we live and work. That's why our deep partnership with AMD, which has spanned multiple computing platforms, from the PC to custom silicon for Xbox, and now to AI, is so important to us," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. "We are excited to partner with AMD to deliver these new Ryzen AI powered Copilot+ PCs. We are very committed to our collaboration with AMD and we'll continue to push AI progress forward together across the cloud and edge to bring new value to our joint customers."

"AI is continuing to reshape our customers' expectations for PCs across gaming, content creation, professional and everyday use," said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. "With AMD, we are delivering more AI-enabled experiences to our customers with unprecedented power and performance. In coming months, we are excited to announce new systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors."

"As AI PCs continue to mature, we are working hard to ensure our users have the best hardware and software to support current and future AI capabilities," said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. "Working with AMD, we are announcing new systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, including the ROG Zephyrus G16, ProArt P16 and PX13, Zenbook S 16, ASUS Vivobook S 14, S 15 and S 16, and TUF Gaming A14 and A16. Together, we're providing our users with the best-in-class processing power needed to take advantage of emerging AI applications."

"In the era of AI, HP is committed to delivering personalized experiences that drive greater productivity and growth for all," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO at HP. "The HP AI PC securely brings the benefits of AI to the device locally. Later this year, through our partnership with AMD, we will introduce our next OmniBook AI PC. Its powerful performance and mobility will further enhance the experience and help our customers navigate a hybrid world."

"Strong, long-term partnerships like the one with AMD have always been core to Lenovo's strategy in enabling smarter technology and AI for all," said Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "Later this year, we're going to launch Lenovo AI laptops with 3rd Gen Ryzen AI processors for consumers through our premium Yoga franchise, for commercial customers through the legendary ThinkPad, and for small-and-medium-sized businesses through our innovative ThinkBook line-up. No matter if you're a creator, an enterprise professional, or a start-up entrepreneur, Lenovo will have one of the widest AI device portfolios at industry-leading TOPS performance for you."

"At MSI, we're strive to expand the possibilities of what technology can do, and the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor provides the performance needed to fuel AI PC innovation," said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. "We are excited to announce the latest MSI AI PCs powered by AMD including the Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+."

"Zoom has championed the use of AI to enhance our customers' collaboration experiences and productivity through our AI-powered assistant, Zoom AI Companion," said Xuedong Huang, CTO of Zoom. "We are collaborating closely with AMD to deliver innovative AI Companion and Zoom Meetings features that can run locally on their powerful, energy efficient, third generation Ryzen AI platform to further enhance the Zoom user experience."

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Desktop Processors Deliver World Class Gaming and Creator Performance

For avid gamers seeking the ultimate competitive edge, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors deliver unrivaled performance10, enabling smooth gameplay and high frame rates across a wide range of titles, from AAA blockbusters to esports favorites. Moreover, professional content creators can now harness the full potential of their creative workflows with AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors. From 3D modeling and design to animation and product visualization, these processors offer exceptional single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, enabling users to design, render, and iterate faster than ever before. Put simply, the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X CPU is the fastest consumer desktop processor11,12.

The new Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available to DIY customers and SI partners starting July 2024.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost9 / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe® TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 16 / 32 Up to 5.7 GHz /

4.3 GHz 80MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12 / 24 Up to 5.6 GHz /

4.4 GHz 76MB Gen 5 120W AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 8 / 16 Up to 5.5 GHz /

3.8 GHz 40MB Gen 5 65W AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 6 / 12 Up to 5.4 GHz /

3.9 GHz 38MB Gen 5 65W

The Socket AM5 motherboard family features two new chipsets. Designed to seamlessly integrate with AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors, the new AMD X870E and X870 chipsets boast support for the latest technologies such as PCIe® 5.0, DDR5, USB4, and WIFI7. Socket AM5 platforms are built to last, with support through 2027 and beyond.

These new chipsets feature USB4 as a standard feature and are also designed to support even faster DDR5 memory overclocking with AMD EXPO Technology13. Both the X870 and X870E feature 44 total PCIe lanes and direct-to-processor PCIe 5.0 NVMe connectivity for the ultimate transfer speeds. The X870E is differentiated with 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, with 16 lanes dedicated to graphics. When PCe 5.0 direct-to-processor storage and graphics care are enabled at the same time, the X870E offers twice the bandwidth of competing platforms.

New AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors Extend Longevity of AM4 Platforms

AMD is continuing its unprecedented support for the AM4 platform with two new additions to the Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor family: AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT desktop processors.

The new Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available to DIY customers and SI partners starting July 2024.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost9 / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe® TDP AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT 16 / 32 Up to 4.8 GHz /

3.3 GHz 72MB Gen 4 105W AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT 8 / 16 Up to 4.8 GHz /

3.8 GHz 36MB Gen 4 105W

AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot Workstation Graphics Card14 and AMD ROCm 6.1 for Radeon GPUs - Making AI Development More Accessible

AMD also announced the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot workstation graphics card. It is optimized for high-performance platforms supporting multiple GPUs, delivering up to 38% better performance-per-dollar in Llama 3 70B Q4 than the competitive offering15 with the ability to fit the 70B parameter model on a single GPU framebuffer. Empowering developers to conduct AI development locally, it is ideal for ultra-high-performance AI workstations while keeping sensitive data in-house. AMD also announced AMD ROCm 6.1 for AMD Radeon GPUs to make AI development and deployment with AMD Radeon desktop GPUs more compatible, accessible, and scalable. It supports up to four qualified AMD Radeon RX or Radeon PRO GPUs, offers beta support for Windows® Subsystem for Linux® (WSL 2), allowing users to run Linux-based AI tools on a Windows® system, and more. AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics cards and AMD ROCm 6.1 are expected to be available beginning June 19, 2024.

Model Compute Units AI Accelerators Ray Accelerators Memory TBP (Watts) SEP

(USD) AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot 96 192

96 48GB GDDR6 ECC 295W $3,499

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and X pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors, Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, AMD X870E and X870 chipsets, AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot workstation graphics card, and AMD ROCm 6.1 for AMD Radeon GPUs; and expected support and benefits from AI ecosystem industry partners, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation's dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD's business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit facility; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD's stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

© 2024 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, FreeSync, Radeon, Ryzen and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

1 Based on AMD product specifications and competitive products announced as of May 2024. AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors' NPU offer up to 50 peak TOPS. AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a neural processing unit (NPU). STX-04.

2 Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. GD-243.

3 Based on TOPS specification of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with 50 TOPS compared to an AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with 16 TOPS. STX-01.

4 Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance labs. "Zen 5" system configured with: Ryzen 9 9950X GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=ON, SAM=ON, KRACKENX63 vs. "Zen 4" system configured with: Ryzen 7 7700X, ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=ON, SAM=ON, KRAKENX62 {FixedFrequency=4.0 GHz}. Applications tested include: Handbrake, League of Legends, FarCry 6, Puget Adobe Premiere Pro, 3DMark Physics, Kraken, Blender, Cinebench (n-thread), Geekbench, Octane, Speedometer, and WebXPRT. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. GNR-03.

5 Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance Labs on test systems configured as follows: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X system: GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=On, SAM=On, KRACKENX63 vs. similarly configured Intel Core i9-14900KS system: MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX (MS-7D86), Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=On, SAM=On, KRAKENX63 {Profile=Intel Default} on the following applications: 3DMarkDandia, Blender, Cinebench, GeekBench, PCMark10, PassMark, ProcyonOffice, ProcyonPhotoEditing, ProcyonVideoEditing. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. GNR-01.

6 Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance Labs using Cinebench R24 and Geekbench 6 benchmarks. Configuration for AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors (45W and 54W): AMD reference board, Radeon 890M graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Configuration for AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor (45W): ASUS Vivobook S16, Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Configuration for Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (45W): MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Class of processor is defined as x86 processor with similar TDP. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. STX-11.

7 Based on AMD product specifications and competitive products announced as of May 2024. AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors' NPU offer up to 50 peak TOPS. AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a neural processing unit (NPU). STX-04.

Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance Labs using Cinebench R24 and Geekbench 6 benchmarks. Configuration for AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors (45W and 54W): AMD reference board, Radeon 890M graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Configuration for AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor (45W): ASUS Vivobook S16, Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Configuration for Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (45W): MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Class of processor is defined as x86 processor with similar TDP. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. STX-11.

8 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with Radeon 890M graphics has the fastest integrated graphics in its class" (or a similar iteration thereof). Please also cite to STX-10.

9 Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

10 Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance Labs on test systems configured as follows: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X system: GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=On, SAM=On, KRACKENX63 vs. similarly configured Intel Core i9-14900KS system: MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX (MS-7D86), Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=On, SAM=On, KRAKENX63 {Profile=Intel Default} on the following applications: 3DMarkDandia, Blender, Cinebench, GeekBench, PCMark10, PassMark, ProcyonOffice, ProcyonPhotoEditing, ProcyonVideoEditing. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. GNR-01.

11 The Ryzen 9950X processor is projected to have the fastest performance in its class. AMD defines the class as consumer AM5 vs LGA1700 motherboards. Performance projections by AMD engineering staff as of May 2024. Engineering projections are not a guarantee of final performance. Specific projections are based on reference design platforms and are subject to change when final products are released in market. GNR-01

12 The Ryzen 9950X processor is projected to have the fastest game performance compared to the competition in its class. AMD defines the class as the highest-end processor available for socket AM5 vs LGA1700. Performance projections by AMD engineering staff as of May 2024. Engineering projections are not a guarantee of final performance. Specific projections are based on reference design platforms and are subject to change when final products are released in market. GNR-02

13 Overclocking and/or Undervolting AMD processors and memory, including without limitation, altering clock frequencies / multipliers or memory timing / voltage, to operate outside of AMD's published specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty, even when enabled via AMD hardware and/or software. This may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Users assume all risks and liabilities that may arise out of overclocking / undervolting AMD processors, including, without limitation, failure of or damage to hardware, reduced system performance and/or data loss, corruption or vulnerability. GD-106.

14 Radeon PRO W6000 and W7000 Series graphics cards (and later models) are not designed, marketed nor recommended for datacenter usage. Use in a datacenter setting may adversely affect manageability, efficiency, reliability, and/or performance. GD-239

15 Testing as of May 10, 2024 by AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX, 64GB DDR4-2133Mhz RAM, Ubuntu OS, 64-bit, with AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot, vs. a similar system with Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada using Llama3 70b GPTQ. Performance may vary based on factors including driver version and system configuration. Performance per dollar calculated using SEP for individual AMD GPU(s) and USD pricing on NVIDIA.com for individual NVIDIA GPU(s) as of May 22, 2024, over the average performance scores in the titles above. RPW-462

