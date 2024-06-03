OKX Launches Exchange and Web3 Wallet in the Netherlands

The local platform offers 150 cryptocurrencies including more than 60 crypto-Euro pairs with deep liquidity

Dutch customers can use iDEAL, the country's most popular payment system, for instant Euro fiat deposits free of charge

AMSTERDAM, June 03, 2024, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced the official launch of its centralized crypto exchange and its OKX Wallet in the Netherlands. On the centralized exchange, Dutch customers can now enjoy spot (buy & sell) trading, as well as convert services, for over 150 cryptocurrencies including more than 60 crypto-Euro pairs. OKX also offers seamless Euro deposits and withdrawals as well as industry-leading Web3 features via the OKX Wallet in the Netherlands.

Through the OKX centralized exchange, residents of the Netherlands are now able to access spot trading, convert and earn services. The Dutch language is offered for customer support as well as on the website and app.

OKX's advanced yet user-friendly OKX Wallet provides a gateway to the Web3 world, allowing customers to hold full custody of their own crypto.

Thanks to OKX's integration with iDEAL, the most popular online payment system in the Netherlands, Dutch customers can instantly deposit funds to their accounts free-of-charge. Deposits and withdrawals through Single Euro Payments Areaare also available to Dutch customers for free.

OKX Europe General Manager Erald Ghoos said: "The launch of our centralized exchange and OKX Wallet in the Netherlands is a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to the country. We've hired an expert local team led by our Benelux Regional Manager Roy van Krimpen and taken the local feedback very seriously as we've designed our product here. The result is a suite of crypto products and services that cater to the needs of the Dutch community, focusing on convenience, low trading fees and seamless Euro deposits and withdrawals. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we're looking forward to building trust and becoming a mainstay here."

Dutch residents who wish to sign up for OKX are invited to visit the OKX websiteor download the OKX app via the App Store or Google Play and complete the verification process. To celebrate the launch, OKX has introduced an up to €50 new user bonus for all new customers signing up from today through 3 July.

For its centralized exchange services in Europe, OKX holds a crypto service provider registration with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and a virtual financial asset service provider license in Malta.

In line with its dedication to transparency, OKX was among the first in the crypto industry to publish monthly Proof of Reservesin late 2022 to validate its full backing of customer funds held on the platform. With 19 consecutive monthly snapshots published, OKX continues to drive the industry's adoption of new and improved reporting standards.

The official launch of the OKX centralized exchange and Web3 wallet services follows the rebrandingof Okcoin Europe Ltd. to OKX, as well as the appointment of Erald Ghoos as OKX European General Manager in March.

More tokens will be listed for Dutch customers on an ongoing basis; check herefor the latest list of tokens offered.

About OKX



OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James. OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserveson a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not all products are available in all regions. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.