Scientists in China have tested the influence of panel row spacing in increasing a PV system performance in a full-scale outdoor PV array experimental platform. They found that larger row spacing plays a limited role in improving thermal convection, observing that solar irradiance and wind speed are the key parameters for optimal PV system design. A group of researchers led by the University of Science and Technology of China has investigated the influence of solar module row spacing on a PV system's temperature and efficiency and has found that excessive row spacing does not play a significant ...

