On May 28, the completion ceremony of the JSD6000 deepwater lift pipelay vessel project developed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry (ZPMC) was grandly held at the Changxing Base of ZPMC.

The JSD6000 is one of the world's most advanced offshore engineering vessels, integrating state-of-the-art ship technology, intelligent control systems, and high-strength materials. The JSD6000 boasts an overall length of 215.88 meters, a width of 49.00 meters, a depth of 14.70 meters, and a maximum draft of 10.834 meters. It can accommodate 399 people and is equipped with a 5000-tonne fully rotating crane, both J-Lay and S-Lay pipe-laying systems, an 8-point mooring system, and a DP3 dynamic positioning system.

This powerful vessel has a wide range of operational capabilities, able to lay pipes with diameters ranging from 6 to 60 inches. It is capable of performing pipe-laying operations in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep waters, ensuring efficient and safe offshore oil and gas pipe-laying operations in ocean environments as deep as 3000 meters.

This vessel is innovatively equipped with both J-lay and S-lay pipe-laying systems. By integrating parts of the J-lay and S-lay production lines, it allows both systems to share the same prefabrication line and the same disposal and recovery system. It is the first multifunctional heavy lift pipe-laying vessel in China capable of performing both J-lay and S-lay operations.

The vessel can be used for pipe-laying operations in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep waters, as well as underwater salvage, platform dismantling and installation, and offshore wind power installation. Its operational areas cover major seas worldwide.

The vessel boasts internationally advanced levels in key performance indicators, including pipe-laying capacity, pipe-carrying capacity, lifting capacity, dynamic positioning capability, and automation. Deploying this vessel will significantly enhance deep-sea pipe-laying operations and boost the capabilities in marine exploration and development.

